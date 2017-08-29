Velaikkaran new song is a peppy Kuthu track from Sivakarthikeyan, Nayantara's film

'Karuthavanlaam Galeejam' is the latest Kuthu track by Anirudh Ravichandran for the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara starrer Velaikkaran.

Full of beats and sung in local Tamil style, 'Karuthavanlaam Galeejam' is energetic and fun. But the song is too chaotic in the disguise of 'Kuthu'

Packed with lots of dapan kuthu and dan da naka, the latest song from Anirudh for the action thriller is a peppy track. The lyrics take a while to get to you and though the song gets monotonous, you wouldn't stop grooving to it because of Anirudh's catchy folk tunes and vocals.

'Karuthavanlaam Galeejam''s lyrics by Viveka addresses racist cliches associated with coloured people. Anirudh, in the past, has given us hits like 'Aaluma Doluma', 'Dandanakka' and 'Damaalu Dumeelu' to name a few, so obviously expectations were sky rocketing the minute 'Karuthavanlaam Galeejam' was released.

Though 'Karuthavanlaam Galeejam' is yet another track from the Kuthu genre here to stay, it is definitely not the best from the Anirudh and Sivakarthikeyan combo. The duo last came together for the super hit track 'Open The Tasmac' in Maan Karate. So, will the Velaikkaran album give us more of 'Darling Dambakku'? We are now eager to listen to the entire album.

Also, it looks like the song goes well with the character Sivakarthikeyan essays in the film - a guy from the slums. In the single teaser, the actor is seen killing it with the drums and a bunch of woman.

#velaikkaran first single releasing on 28th Aug at 6pm..here s d song teaser https://t.co/WFgS3FXanq .VERI local song frm @anirudhofficial💪👍 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) August 26, 2017

Velaikkaran, directed by Mohan Raja, is set to release on 29 September. The upcoming film, also starring Fahadh Faasil, will be Raja's much awaited film, after his last blockbuster Thani Oruvan.