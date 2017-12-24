Velaikkaran director Mohan Raja: 'A content driven movie can be delivered in a big budget canvas'

Although director Mohan Raja has helmed several super-hit Tamil remakes, nothing can deny the fact that his career took an incredible turn after the release of 2015 blockbuster Thani Oruvan, which marked his first original film and enjoyed rave reviews from across the board.

"When I made Thani Oruvan, I still had some doubts and hesitation in my mind before the release. But the media had done a fantastic job in taking the film to everyone and eventually Thani Oruvan got the recognition it deserved. Now, I stand with no doubts and quite confident about my next film Velaikkaran," says director Mohan Raja in this exclusive chat with Firstpost.

Mohan Raja is quite upbeat that audiences will relate to the strong message conveyed in Velaikkaran. "Majorly, content-oriented films get made on a shoe-string budget. I wanted to prove that a content-driven movie can be delivered in a big budget canvas with a leading hero and without being preachy at all. Now I'm entirely beyond the shadow of doubts. Some are of the mindset that 'message' films don't entertain viewers. I want to break that myth and prove that message films are saleable too. I'm striving to create a market for message-oriented films," he explains with great clarity.

Raja says he would like to spread positive thoughts through his films and make audiences think. Asked about Velaikkaran, he says, "It's not a movie that portrays all the capitalists in a bad light; it shows the flaws of both capitalists and working-class equally. In my opinion, when we make a film about the society we live in, it shouldn't be downbeat. There's enough negativity around us, why should I again make a film that shows our society in a bad light? So, I always believe in making socially-responsible films that strike a chord with audiences positively."

Mohan Raja attributes the immense respect that he currently enjoys in the industry to the true-blue success of Thani Oruvan. "Even when a director has talent and a proper vision, he has to convince the producer and the hero to make the movie. Most of the times, he has to make compromises on his content. But I'm lucky that I didn't face any such stumbling blocks. To make a film like Thani Oruvan, I needed a platform. So, I made remakes till then and I didn't want to bankrupt my father. It took fourteen years for me to take this stage. I had my father to prop me up. But not every aspiring director will have such support. Things should change. A filmmaker's vision shouldn't be wasted. Not only in the film industry, but the world is full of people who never get what they deserve. But they keep going. I have taken this cinema as a medium to make people question and realise if they are bestowed with what they deserve," says Raja.

Raja says money is always secondary for him, adding that self-satisfaction is very important. "When I remade films, I chose the projects that will make me happy and contented. I never did remakes for money. Fortunately, my father didn't create such a circumstance. No one is going to question me if I continue remaking films. Why should I spend two years of my career with sleepless nights to make one film? I haven't spent quality time with my kids in these two years. I don't want to make movies for namesake, but I wanted my work to be unique. I tried to answer the arduous search within me, and that's it. But I wouldn't exaggerate that I am going to take Tamil cinema to the next level. I wanted to make soulful films. Where my father helped me learn the nuts and bolts of filmmaking, my mother brought me up as a responsible person."

Velaikkaran marks Sivakarthikeyan's first serious film following a string of entertainers, which have cemented his box-office stature in a strong position now.

"Sivakarthikeyan was never apprehensive about this aspect. He completely trusted me on the film's informative, insightful content. We have done extensive research on the subject. I assured him that audiences would feel enlightened when they come out of theaters. Educating the viewers without delivering any sermons is also a form of entertainment."

During Thani Oruvan, there were reports that Raja and Nayanthara had professional differences. "It was nothing serious. It was just a case of misunderstanding. When I called her for Velaikkaran, she immediately gave her nod and trusted me completely. The way she has transformed her career now with a unique choice of scripts is phenomenal. Now anyone can say indisputably that any project that features Nayanthara will surely be sensible. With all her diligent work and unswerving nature, she has gained this position in the industry. Tamil cinema is going to witness many good films through her," said Raja.

On a concluding note, Raja said he is seriously pondering to write a script for actor Vijay and convince him for a second-time collaboration. Their first outing Velayudham fared decently at the box office.