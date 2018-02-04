You are here:

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's film pulled ahead to 2 March 2018

FP Staff

Feb,04 2018 18:45 29 IST

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's Veerey Ki Wedding (not to be confused with Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding), has a new release date. Earlier slated for a 9 March release, the Ashu Trikha-directed film will now hit the theatres on 2 March 2018.

A still from Veerey Ki Wedding. Youtube

The film also stars Jimmy Shergill, who plays Samrat's unmarried elder brother. His character is reminiscent of the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, only less exciting. The trailer of the film was released recently and it looks like just another Bollywood film with ample cliches. Boy loves girl, girl doesn't love boy (or at least pretends to) because their fathers are at war, girl is going to marry someone else and in the end, some mandap crashing.

Samrat plays the rowdy Delhi boy who beats up supposed goons on the street because they're bad. He only beats people up when it serves some purpose. Shergill delivers long, heavy dialogues in the trailer with the same style that has won him praise and love from the critics and audiences alike. However, the screen time, in the trailer at least, is dominated by Samrat.

Watch the trailer here:

Published Date: Feb 04, 2018 18:45 PM | Updated Date: Feb 04, 2018 18:47 PM

tags: #Jimmy Shergill #Kriti Kharbanda #Pulkit Samrat

