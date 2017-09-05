Veere Di Wedding 'groupfie'; Shraddha Kapoor's family photo: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Today's edition of social media stalkers' guide is dominated by women. Whether it is Taapsee Pannu's Teacher's Day wishes for David Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar or the gang of Veere Di Wedding bonding on sets, the pi
The girl gang of Veere Di Wedding
The ladies of Veere Di Wedding are documenting all the fun they're having on set. Here's a 'groupfie' of the four women who look ready to take on the world. Priyanka Chopra's pup is a year old
It's been a year since you came into my life and it's never been the same since! Happy happy first birthday my lil @diariesofdiana miss you loads but will see you soon A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on
Priyanka Chopra's little pup Diana is a year old and the actress took to Instagram to share this adorable photo of the two. Just look at Diana casually snoozing on PeeCee's leg...
Taapsee Pannu thanks her directors
The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book! David Dhawan sir... someone who got me in the Hindi film industry. Taught me that comedy is a serious business. Been always there to encourage and guide me consistently since past 4 years. #HappyTeachersDay
A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on
It's Teachers Day and Taapsee Pannu made sure to wish Pink director Shoojit Sircar and Judwaa 2 director David Dhawan in an Instagram post.
Shraddha Kapoor and her one big, happy family
Shraddha Kapoor posted a grand family photo of her clan and we are in awe of it. The photo has Lata Mangeshkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Shivangi Kolhapure among others.
Published Date: Sep 05, 2017 05:36 pm | Updated Date: Sep 05, 2017 05:39 pm