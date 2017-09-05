Veere Di Wedding 'groupfie'; Shraddha Kapoor's family photo: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Today's edition of social media stalkers' guide is dominated by women. Whether it is Taapsee Pannu's Teacher's Day wishes for David Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar or the gang of Veere Di Wedding bonding on sets, the pi

The girl gang of Veere Di Wedding

The ladies of Veere Di Wedding are documenting all the fun they're having on set. Here's a 'groupfie' of the four women who look ready to take on the world. Priyanka Chopra's pup is a year old

It's been a year since you came into my life and it's never been the same since! Happy happy first birthday my lil @diariesofdiana miss you loads but will see you soon A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Priyanka Chopra's little pup Diana is a year old and the actress took to Instagram to share this adorable photo of the two. Just look at Diana casually snoozing on PeeCee's leg...

Taapsee Pannu thanks her directors

The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book! David Dhawan sir... someone who got me in the Hindi film industry. Taught me that comedy is a serious business. Been always there to encourage and guide me consistently since past 4 years. #HappyTeachersDay A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:19am PDT

Teaching is a work of heart. Shoojit Sircar sir... Shoojit Sircar: we both stumbled upon each other. Someone with whom I can fight and listen to silently at the same time. Helped me get the best out of myself effortlessly. #HappyTeachersDay A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:12am PDT

It's Teachers Day and Taapsee Pannu made sure to wish Pink director Shoojit Sircar and Judwaa 2 director David Dhawan in an Instagram post.

Shraddha Kapoor and her one big, happy family

Catching up with my grand aajis after so long day before yesterday 🌈✨❤️ A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Sep 4, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT



Shraddha Kapoor posted a grand family photo of her clan and we are in awe of it. The photo has Lata Mangeshkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Shivangi Kolhapure among others.