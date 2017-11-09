Varun Dhawan to star in hip-hop video Ready to Shuffle alongside rappers Divine, Sri Rascol

Varun Dhawan is all set to appear in a hip-hop video called 'Ready to Shuffle' alongside rappers Divine (the inspiration behind Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy) and Malaysian-Tamil rapper Sri Rascol. Dhawan will be seen dancing to hip-hop, b-boying, free-styling and rapping all the while wearing bright, colourful jumpsuits along with sporting blue highlights in his hair.

“I’ve joined hands with some of the coolest hip-hop stars for this movement. Around two months ago, we set off on a journey to zero in on the finest hip-hop dancers and crew members from across the country. The plan was to handpick the best and get them down to Mumbai so that they could participate in India’s biggest hip-hop dance festival. Now, after five regional rounds in Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, the grand finale will be in Mumbai on 11 November and I’m extremely excited to be judging it. It’s an honour, it’s gonna be real awesome, y’all!” said Dhawan, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

The festival reportedly offers the winner a cash prize of Rs 10 Lakh. Dhawan feels that this festival will give everyone the freedom to portray the genre and style of hip-hop as a voice and a movement. Apart from Dhawan, the panel of judges for the festival include Differ Kim, Marie Poppins and The Kinjaz.

Dhawan has previously displayed his dancing chops in ABCD: Any Body Can Dance 2 and in songs like 'Oonchi Hai Building' and 'Tan Tana Tan' from the movie Judwaa 2.