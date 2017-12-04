You are here:

Varun Dhawan says Shoojit Sircar's October has impacted him as a human

IANS

Dec,04 2017 08:42 25 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan says Shoojit Sircar's October has given him a chance to do something "different" after a long time and that it was a life-changing experience for him.

File image of Varun Dhawan. Reuters

"Working with Shoojit da was my dream, which has been fulfilled now. After a long time, I have done something which is different," Varun said here on Friday on the sidelines of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017.

The shoot of October was wrapped up in Manali ahead of schedule.

Of his experience, Varun said, "It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days. October is more than a film to me. I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being."

October is a slice-of-life drama which also features model Banita Sandhu. It will release on 13 April next year.

The awards night was attended by celebrities like Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rekha, Sridevi, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam and many more.

Asked about who he looks up to when it comes to style, Varun said, "Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan is always very well dressed. I love what Dev Anand used to wear, the kind of suits and mufflers he used to wear, and I feel so many of our yesteryear's superstars have set a benchmark for us."

tags: #October #Shoojit Sircar #trending #Varun Dhawan

