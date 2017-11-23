Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan may recreate Judwaa 2 act as co-hosts of award show

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan are reportedly all set to host a segment of an upcoming awards show together.

“The theme of the segment will be centered around lookalikes. Given the two have done a film with the same subject, the makers want to cash in on that. The two actors will be doing something special besides shaking a leg to their films’ chartbusters, 'Tan Tana Tan' and others,” said an unverified source, according to a DNA report.

Varun Dhawan recently starred in the blockbuster hit Judwaa 2 in which he took on a double role and essayed the characters of Raja and Prem. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu were seen acting alongside Varun. Judwaa 2 was a reprisal of the 1997 Judwaa which starred Salman Khan in the lead role, with Karisma Kapoor and Rambha portraying the female leads. Both the movies were directed by David Dhawan. Khan also had a cameo in Varun's Judwaa 2.

On the work front, Salman Khan has a 22 December release in the form of Tiger Zinda Hai in which he stars opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger.

Varun will next be seen in a film called October which has a 2018 release.