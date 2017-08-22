Varun Dhawan on Judwaa 2: 'Want people to have expectations as I work to entertain'

Actor Varun Dhawan, who has stepped into the shoes of Salman Khan for the sequel of Judwaa, is happy that there are expectations with the movie.

Varun will essay the part of Raja and Prem in Judwaa 2, originally played by Salman in the 1997 superhit comedy.

Talking about comparisons with Salman, Varun said, "Pressure and expectations will be there. I am happy there are expectations and if there was no expectation then that would have been a problem.

"I want people to have expectations from my films, thinking there will be some entertainment in my films. I am here for the audience, I work for them. The day that passion goes away I won't be here."

Varun said the sequel would not have been possible without Salman, as the superstar has made the two characters, Raja and Prem, iconic. "He is and he will remain the original Raja and Prem, I hope we have done a good job."

The actor said he was a kid when he saw the original Judwaa and he had liked the song and dance and the reflex action in the film. "I enjoyed watching Salman bhai. I got this opportunity to do this film. I got transported to this world when I used to watch films in theatres with my family and after that I wanted to be in this world, so I want to entertain people as much as I can," he added.

He revealed his director father David Dhawan even asked him to see Gulzar's Angoor for reference. "That film has been a big inspiration for me and Sanjeev Kapoor was brilliant in that, he is one of the best actors in Indian cinema. I also liked Sridevi in Chalbaaz."

In Judwaa 2, Salman will be seen in a cameo but Varun said the superstar will not be a part of promotional activities of the movie.

When asked about his collaboration with Shoojit Sircar in October, Varun said, "I am thrilled to be working with him... I can't talk about it at this moment.