Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif to pair up for the first time in Remo D'Souza's 'biggest dance film'

It is confirmed now that choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza's magnum opus will star Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. The film is touted to be D'Souza's 'biggest dance film' — whether it will be the third installment of his dance movie franchise ABCD (Any Body Can Dance), or a fresh film is not yet known.

Bollywood film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and posted:

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif... Yes, that’s the lead cast of Bhushan Kumar and Remo Dsouza’s biggest dance film... Costars Prabhu Dheva with Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak... 8 Nov 2019 release... This is Varun and Remo’s second film together, after #ABCD2. pic.twitter.com/mdwKF00GX4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018

It was earlier reported that D'Souza and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar are all set to collaborate for this massive project. Adarsh had previously tweeted on 3 March stating that the big announcement regarding the film's cast will be made on 19 March.

#BreakingNews: Bhushan Kumar and Remo D'souza to produce the biggest dance film ever... Directed by Remo, the film will release on 8 Nov 2019... Featuring A-list actors, the cast will be announced on 19 March 2018. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018

According to reports, with Dhawan and Kaif being "terrific dancers", this appears to be the "perfect cast".

There are speculations that the film will also star a third character and Vani Kapoor is reportedly considered for the same. Much like his previous films, this film too will be shot in 3-D and will go on the floors once D'Souza is done with Race 3's shoot schedule, reports Koimoi.

The untitled film will also star ABCD regulars Prabhu Dheva, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak. The film is slated to release on 8 November.

Published Date: Mar 19, 2018 12:50 PM | Updated Date: Mar 19, 2018 13:00 PM