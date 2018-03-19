You are here:

Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif to pair up for the first time in Remo D'Souza's 'biggest dance film'

FP Staff

Mar,19 2018 12:50:52 IST

It is confirmed now that choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza's magnum opus will star Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. The film is touted to be D'Souza's 'biggest dance film' — whether it will be the third installment of his dance movie franchise ABCD (Any Body Can Dance), or a fresh film is not yet known.

Bollywood film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and posted:

It was earlier reported that D'Souza and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar are all set to collaborate for this massive project. Adarsh had previously tweeted on 3 March stating that the big announcement regarding the film's cast will be made on 19 March.

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif during a performance. Image from Twitter/@KatrinaKaifFB

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif during a performance. Image from Twitter/@KatrinaKaifFB

According to reports, with Dhawan and Kaif being "terrific dancers", this appears to be the "perfect cast".

There are speculations that the film will also star a third character and Vani Kapoor is reportedly considered for the same. Much like his previous films, this film too will be shot in 3-D and will go on the floors once D'Souza is done with Race 3's shoot schedule, reports Koimoi.

The untitled film will also star ABCD regulars Prabhu Dheva, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak. The film is slated to release on 8 November.

Published Date: Mar 19, 2018 12:50 PM | Updated Date: Mar 19, 2018 13:00 PM

tags: #ABCD #ABCD 3 #any body can dance #Bollywood #Dance #Jacqueline Fernandez #Katrina Kaif #Remo D'Souza #Salman Khan #Varun Dhawan

also see

Bhushan Kumar & Remo D'Souza team up for India's #BiggestDanceFilm starring Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif

Bhushan Kumar & Remo D'Souza team up for India's #BiggestDanceFilm starring Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan may work with Hollywood action-coordinator Tom Struthers in upcoming film Race 3

Salman Khan may work with Hollywood action-coordinator Tom Struthers in upcoming film Race 3

Salman Khan turns lyricist for Race, writes romantic song to be choreographed by director Remo D'Souza

Salman Khan turns lyricist for Race, writes romantic song to be choreographed by director Remo D'Souza