Varun Dhawan files police complaint against stalker who threatened to commit suicide

FP Staff

Nov,09 2017 15:17 12 IST

While it is nice to have unconditional love of fans, celebrities often find themselves on the receiving end of some unwanted attention from stalkers. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan seems to be the latest victim.

According to a report in Indian Express, the Judwaa 2 star was forced to file a police complaint against a female stalker, who repeatedly sent him "annoying" messages on WhatsApp. In his complaint to the Santacruz police, Dhawan claims he received a threatening phone call from an unidentified number after he ignored her texts. The anonymous caller warned him that the woman would commit suicide if the actor didn't respond to her WhatsApp messages.

File image of Varun Dhawan. Reuters

An expectedly panic-stricken Dhawan consulted his legal advisors and eventually filed a police complaint on 2 November. The Santacruz police filed a non-cognizable offence complaint under IPC section 506, which deals with punishment for criminal intimidation. He also sent a complaint to the cyber police station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

On condition of anonymity, a senior officer from Santacruz police station told mid-day, "We have received a complaint from Varun Dhawan and are in the process of finding out details about the person who had called him. The number has been switched off ever since the call was made."

