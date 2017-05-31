Vanessa Hudgens roped in as judge for Season 14 of So You Think You Can Dance

Los Angeles: Actress Vanessa Hudgens will join the judges panel on popular dance reality show So You Think You Can Dance for its upcoming 14th season.

The High School Musical star will be seen alongside previously announced judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy, reports variety.com.

Last season, Paula Abdul and Jason DeRulo served as judges with Lythgoe, and left ahead of this upcoming season.

Cat Deeley will return as host.

Hudgens will make her debut on the June 12 season premiere, which will showcase the Los Angeles auditions for the long-running dance competition series.

"I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of So You Think You Can Dance," Lythgoe said.

"There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the ‘SYTYCD' fans will love her as much as we do. Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel," Lythgoe added.