Vaibhavi Merchant slams award show for nominating Salman Khan as 'best choreographer'

A recent award show's nominations for 2016's best in Bollywood, have left many industry members angry and upset. At first it was Amaal Malik, who wrote a Facebook post on his nomination for Baaghi, for best music. This was followed by Harshvardhan Kapoor, who questioned how Diljit Dosanjh was a debutant, with a huge body of regional work behind him.

And now, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has slammed the awards for their nomination of Salman Khan as the best choreographer for the song 'Jag Ghoomeya' in Sultan, reports NDTV. Infact she goes on to say, if Salman can be nominated as the Best Choreographer, then she should be nominated in the best category.

Why not nominate me as best actor for Sultan if you cud nominate my dearest Salman for best choreographer Jag ghumeya..@filmfarepic.twitter.com/K4BtwqxbOH — VaibhaviMerchant (@VMVMVMVMVM) January 14, 2017

News 18 reports that Merchant had once said that Salman is, infact, responsible for he hook step of the song that is very popular. Meanwhile, she was nominated for her choreography in the song 'Nashe si chad gayi' from Befikre. Earlier this month, Harshvardhan Kapoor has spoken about not winning the Best debutant award, and lashed out on twitter about it. He thought that Diljit winning the award was unfair as he is not a debutant by any means. He further said he would not have minded losing to Jim Sarbh from Neerja, as long as it was fair. When the award nominations were released, Akshay Kumar fans were visibly upset on Twitter that their favourite star was not nominated in any category, in spite of having 3 successful films in 2016.