Vada Chennai: Director Vetrimaaran says 'contrary to reports Dhanush-starrer is not a gangster drama'

National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran has clarified that his upcoming magnum-opus Vada Chennai, (North Chennai) is not a gangster film as everyone thinks. "Contrary to reports, Vada Chennai is not a gangster drama. It's a film about a society. The story chronicles the lives of people inhabiting a village for over 35 years. Since we have so much to narrate, we thought it could be made in two or three parts. We will take the final call about the next part after seeing the response for the first film," he said, at a recent event.

Vada Chennai stars Dhanush in the lead role and marks the third collaboration of the actor-director duo. They have also given two super-hits together previously, Pollathavan and Aadukalam, which fetched six National Awards including the Best Actor honour for Dhanush.

Jointly produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and Lyca Productions, Vada Chennai is one of the highly-anticipated movies of 2018. The film will see the actor undergo multiple makeovers since the story spans across more than three decades.

Dhanush, in a conversation with this writer a few months back, said, "Vada Chennai is not an art-house film. It will be an ultra-commercial movie. We are shooting each part separately. We will shoot the next part after the release of the first part."

Majorly shot in parts of Royapuram and on a sprawling jail set, Vada Chennai features a formidable supporting cast comprising director Ameer, Daniel Balaji, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Karunas, Subramaniam Siva, and Cheenu Mohan. Aishwarya Rajesh and Andrea Jeremiah also play essential characters in the film, which has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Dhanush has been juggling between the sets of Gautham Menon's romantic thriller Enai Nokki Paayum Thota and Vada Chennai for weeks. Sources say that he has wrapped up his significant portions for Vada Chennai and will soon complete the pending sequences for Enai Nokki Paayum Thota.

Dhanush's line-up includes director Balaji Mohan's Maari 2 and his untitled sophomore directorial for Mersal producer Thenandal Studios Ltd.

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 10:34 AM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 10:34 AM