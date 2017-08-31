Upasana Singh quits The Kapil Sharma Show to join Krushna Abhishek's show on Sony

Mumbai: After her various gigs in comedy TV shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Nights Live and The Kapil Sharma Show, actress Upasana Singh has now joined the cast of The Drama Company. She feels proud to be a part of the TV show.

"I feel immensely proud to work at The Drama Company. I readily agreed to work as I have worked with Neeti and Preeti Simoes (producers of the show) very closely in the past and they are my really good friends. I will be a guest performer on the show for a few episodes," Upasana said in a statement.

The Drama Company, aired on Sony Entertainment Television, also features Mithun Chakraborty, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri.