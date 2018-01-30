Unsane trailer: This terrifying psychological thriller starring Claire Foy has been shot entirely on an iPhone

A young woman, who believes she is being stalked, does everything in her power to avoid the man following her. She changes phone numbers, email IDs, and addresses. She even gets a restraining order. But, one day, she's held in a mental institution against her will. The hospital staff, who all appear to be cruel and evil, medicate her and tell her that she has agreed to be committed into a mental asylum. While in the institution, she again starts to get stalked by the same man, but is it all real or just her delusion?

The trailer brings forward the feelings of paranoia, anxiousness and panic, while maintaining the suspense the plot demands. The lead role in the movie is being played by Claire Foy, best known for playing Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown.

Unsane is directed by Steven Soderbergh and has been reportedly been shot on an iPhone. The movie also stars Joshua Leonard, Jay Pharoah, Juno Temple, Aimee Mullins and Amy Irving. Jonathan Bernstein & James Greer wrote the screenplay for the movie.

Unsane will be premiering at next month’s Berlin Film Festival. It is set to release 23 March.

You can watch the trailer below.

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 18:30 PM | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018 18:30 PM