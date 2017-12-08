UN Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza doesn't use sanitary napkins, calls for biodegradable options

Actress Dia Mirza has come out strongly in support of encouraging the use of biodegradable sanitary napkins by sharing that she does not use sanitary pads during periods as reported by DNA.

According to the report, speaking with NBT, Dia Mirza spoke about not using sanitary pads due to its harmful effects on the environment.

"Sanitary napkins and diapers in our country are polluting the environment on a larger scale and that's why during periods I have stopped using sanitary napkins. As an actor, if I am saying this then it is a big thing because we also promote sanitary napkins. Whenever I get offers of sanitary napkins promotions, I clearly deny them," said Mirza.

She sought to create awareness for biodegradable options that are available aplenty in India.

She said, “Now I use biodegradable napkins that get destroyed 100 percent naturally. In our country, women are using cotton during periods for a long time but now many options have come that are bad for the environment. The women in India should stop using sanitary napkins and should use protective and secured biodegradable napkins."

Although a necessity the use of non-bio degradable feminine hygiene products leaves a huge carbon footprint.

Statistics show that while only 12% of the 355 million women of menstruating age can afford disposable sanitary pads, these 42.6 million women together will throw away an alarming 21.3 billion sanitary pads into landfills through their life. Eco-friendly alternatives like menstrual cups, reusable sanitary napkins and biodegradable napkins are easily available in India and are slowly growing in popularity too.

Awareness about affordable and biodegradable options that exist can be a first useful step towards reducing this huge waste generation, and Dia Mirza in her role as the UN goodwill ambassador by talking about this, has set a refreshing start to widespread change.

Mirza who has been away from the cinema screens for a long time now is also making her comeback in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic.