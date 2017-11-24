Uma Thurman breaks her silence in Thanksgiving post, hits out at Harvey Weinstein

Actress Uma Thruman broke her silence on Thursday by alleging that she was also a victim of unwanted sexual advances from disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Using the #MeToo in her Instagram post, the Kill Bill star took a swipe at Weinstein over the allegations of sexual harassment saying the Hollywood mogul does not "deserve a bullet".

"Happy Thanksgiving. I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others," the actor posted on Instagram. "I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn't tell by the look on my face.

"I feel it's important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I'm glad it's going slowly - you don't deserve a bullet) -stay tuned," she added.

Thurman had earlier said that she is "waiting to feel less angry" before she addresses the scandal surrounding Weinstein and the ongoing problem of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

"I don't have a tiny soundbite for you, because I am not a child and I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So, I've been waiting to feel less angry, and when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say," she had told Access Hollywood.

Weinstein, who worked with Thurman on Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, and various other films, is currently under investigation by police in New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and the UK for sexual assault accusations.

Numerous women have come forward against Weinstein in the wake of exposes from The New York Times and The New Yorker, while even more individuals have alleged similar behaviour from men like former Amazon Studios head Roy Price, Kevin Spacey and directors Brett Ratner and James Toback.

With inputs from PTI