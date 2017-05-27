U2 frontman Bono poses with George W. Bush, rants about Trump's budget

You know what is the most unlikely friendship?

George W. Bush and Bono have developed a bond over their shared mission to fight the global HIV epidemic and save lives in Africa.

On Friday, 26 May, Bono shared a photo of himself with Bush taken at the former president's ranch in Crawford, Texas, applauding his work and warning against the current president's proposed budget.

"More than 11 million people are alive today thanks to this man's creation of PEPFAR, the U.S. AIDS program that has been saving lives and preventing new HIV infections for over 10 years, with strong support from political leaders right, left, and center."

"That progress is all at risk now with President Trump's budget cuts, which will mean needless infections and lives lost," Bono wrote on the Instagram page of his ONE campaign non-profit, which works to fight extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa.

Bush replied with a post of his own, sharing the same photo and saying, "Bono is the real deal. He has a huge heart and a selfless soul, not to mention a decent voice."

The former president went on to say that his wife Laura Bush and he were grateful for Bono's visit and the opportunity to discuss the work of The Bush Center, ONE, the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which Bush launched during his presidency in 2003.

