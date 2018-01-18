U2, Elton John, Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith to perform at 2018 Grammy Awards ceremony

New York: U2 and Elton John are headed to the Grammys to help the organisation celebrate its 60th awards show.

The Recording Academy announced on Wednesday that U2 and John, who will sing one of his classics with Miley Cyrus, will perform at the 28 January show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Sam Smith and Kendrick Lamar, who is up for seven Grammys, were also added to the lineup. Previously announced performers include Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Pink, SZA, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Kesha, Alessia Cara, Khalid, Logic, Patti LuPone and Ben Platt.

Two days after the Grammys, the academy will hold "Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A GRAMMY Salute," where Smith, Cyrus and others will pay tribute to the Rocket Man.

The week leading up to the Grammys will also feature some high profile performers: Eminem, Dave Matthews and Childish Gambino are part of the "Citi Sound Vault" from 24-28 January at Irving Plaza in New York City.

Thirty Seconds to Mars will kick it off on 24 January, followed by The National, Eminem, Gambino and Matthews with bandmate Tim Reynolds.

