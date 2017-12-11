You are here:

Twitter reactions to Star Wars: The Last Jedi indicate it might be the greatest lightsaber escapade ever made

Dec,11 2017 12:39 08 IST

The highly anticipated latest installment of the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was unveiled by writer-director Rian Johnson in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and attendees were reportedly thrilled with the movie. The movie was premiered at the Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.

Full reviews for the movie are embargoed until Tuesday, but journalists and critics weighed in with initial thoughts on Twitter. Moviegoers were eager to share first impressions of the movie everyone's been waiting to watch.

Check out some of the first reactions to Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

The Last Jedi introduces several new characters to the Star Wars universe, including a pair of Resistance fighters played by Kelly Marie Tran and Laura Dern, as well as an as-yet-unnamed villain played by Benicio Del Toro.

It remains to be seen whether reviews will match up to the early hype, but fans will soon be making up their own minds. The Last Jedi will be released in Indian cinemas on December 15.

