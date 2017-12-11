Twitter reactions to Star Wars: The Last Jedi indicate it might be the greatest lightsaber escapade ever made

The highly anticipated latest installment of the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was unveiled by writer-director Rian Johnson in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and attendees were reportedly thrilled with the movie. The movie was premiered at the Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.

Full reviews for the movie are embargoed until Tuesday, but journalists and critics weighed in with initial thoughts on Twitter. Moviegoers were eager to share first impressions of the movie everyone's been waiting to watch.

Check out some of the first reactions to Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is everything. Intense, funny, emotional, exciting. It’s jam-packed with absolutely jaw dropping moments and I loved it so, so much. I’m still shaking. pic.twitter.com/fHddWjo201 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 10, 2017

Luke was right: "This is not going to go the way you think." #TheLastJedi will shatter you - and then make you whole again. pic.twitter.com/PJyYpH5loP — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi is absolutely fantastic - gripping, touching, funny and powerful w/ gorgeous shots and the most badass battles. When it gets going, holy crap does it get going. Hands down the best #StarWars movie since Empire pic.twitter.com/nWWAhlNMJo — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 10, 2017

There’s a scene in #StarWars #TheLastJedi that I keep playing over and over in my head, that is so stunning and unexpected that I don’t want to forget how I felt seeing it for the first time. This movie feels unlike any other Star Wars movie in all the ways I hoped. pic.twitter.com/zlDW4yOjp2 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 10, 2017

Massive congrats to my friend @rianjohnson for the dazzling writing and directing work he shared tonight! Yes, a great chapter of a blockbuster franchise, spectacular and unpredictable, but also his own voice shining through... kudos! — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 10, 2017

There aren’t enough words to express how much I LOVED #StarWars #TheLastJedi! It is mind-blowing! I’m in geek heaven! pic.twitter.com/unXfYMkIle — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 10, 2017

It’s AMAZING. Just amazing. Have a lot to process, but WOW. #lastjedi — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) December 10, 2017

Saw #TheLastJedi. By far the best #StarWars movie since the original trilogy, maybe the best since Empire. — Tim Molloy (@TimAMolloy) December 10, 2017