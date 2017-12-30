Twitter has field day mocking CBFC suggestion of changing Padmavati film title to 'Padmavat'

New Delhi: The censor board's suggestion to Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change the title of his film Padmavati to Padmavat has led to a flurry of reactions on Twitter with many users poking fun at the latest development.

Many social media users took to the micro-blogging site to express their views on the modifications suggested by the CBFC.

Director Anubhav Sinha said, "So Bhansali can now actually throw a party. Just that Whisky will be called 'Whiska' Vodka will be called 'Vodki' and so on."

So Bhansali can now actually throw a party. Just that Whisky will be called 'Whiska' Vodka will be called 'Vodki' and so on. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 30, 2017

Apurva Asrani tweeted, "If 'Padman' picks up the 'i' that 'Padmavat' drops, they'll have to call it 'Padmani'. From the frying pan into the pyre."

If Padman picks up the ‘i’ that Padmavat drops, they’ll have to call it ‘Padmani’. From the frying pan into the pyre. #Padmavati — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) December 30, 2017

Comedian Sorabh Pant tweeted, "'Padmavati' already got released. They changed the character name, the plot and history. They called it, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' but Indians know..."

#Padmavati already got released.

They changed the character name, the plot and history. They called it, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" but, Indians know... — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) December 30, 2017

Actor Prakash Raj tweeted, "'Padmavati' to be 'Padmavat' plus 26 cuts.. says CBFC... Finally has someone achieved to chop something of 'Padmavati'. An 'I' from the title."

#padmavati to be PADMAVAT +26 cuts..saysCBFC....finally has some one achieved to chop something of padmavathi. an “I” from the title. LOL — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 30, 2017

There were reports doing the rounds that the board had suggested 26 cuts to the film, but in a statement, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi clarified that they have only advised five modifications, including the title change, but "no cuts".

Board member Vani Tripathi Tikoo also tweeted about the same, saying, "Stop the Misinformation Campaign for God sake on 'Padmavati', CBFC has not asked for any cuts with the U/A certificate its only few modifications and a title change with the consent of the filmmaker. It's finally over so let the film release and judge it then!"

Stop the Misinformation Campaign for God sake on #Padmavati ,CBFC has not asked for any cuts with the U/A certificate its only few modifications and a title change with the consent of the film maker. It's finally over so let the film release and judge it then! — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) December 30, 2017

Actor Renuka Shahane and director Rahul Dholakia expressed their displeasure with the board's suggested changes. Dholakia also linked the board's decision with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections. "The 'I' of the storm has passed. CBFC changes the name of 'Padmavati' to 'Padmavat' and passes the film with a U/A certificate. Thereby nobody will have any issue and nobody's sentiments will be hurt. Name changing is game-changing... I must say," Shahane tweeted.

The "I" of the storm has passed. CBFC changes the name of "Padmavati" to "Padmavat" and passes the film with a U/A certificate. Thereby nobody will have any issue and nobody's sentiments will be hurt. Name changing is game changing I must say!!! — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) December 30, 2017

"Disgusted by the open and blatant use of political muscle to screw filmmakers during elections. Now that Gujarat and Himachal are won, 'Padmavati' has got its U/A, it will be praised. Rajputs' heroism will be talked about by the same people who slammed it. Thank God we have not made a film called Gandhi! Can you imagine what title CBFC would suggest," Dholakia tweeted.

Disgusted by the open and blatant use of political muscle to screw film makers during elections. Now that Gujarat and Himachal are won, @FilmPadmavati has got its UA, it will be praised. rajputs heroism will be talked about by the same people who slammed it. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) December 30, 2017

#padmavat thank God we have not made a film called Gandhi ! Can you imagine what title #cbfc would suggest ? — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) December 30, 2017

The board had a meeting of their examining committee on 28 December and decided to give the film a "UA certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film's title on the basis the attributed material/creative source".

The board also suggested modifications in disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of "Sati" and also relevant changes in the song 'Ghoomar' to befit the character portrayed, said a CBFC release.

Joshi said the producers and the director of the film are "completely in agreement" with the proposed modifications.

Bhansali, who appeared before a parliamentary panel, had said his lavishly-mounted Rs 150 crore period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the 16th-century epic poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

The film got stuck in controversy after various Rajput groups alleged that it distorts history, a claim repeatedly denied by the director.

Historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed.

As protests spread across various states, the film's 1 December release was deferred as it didn't have censor clearance.