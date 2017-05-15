Twinkle Khanna's error of Baahubali proportions: Assumes Sathyaraj's son played Katappa

For those of you who have not seen any part of Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli's war epic franchise Baahubali yet, let us tell you that there are two characters named Baahubali - Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, father and son, both played by Prabhas.

But it was not Prabhas' double role that got Hindi actor-turned-columnist Twinkle Khanna confused. In fact, it was the executor of Baahubali Sr, Katappa, who fascinated her and landed her in soup as well.

After watching the second installment of the franchise, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Twinkle tweeted that she loved Katappa's name and cannot get over it. Much to her husband Akshay Kumar's annoyance, she has been referring to their daughter as Katappa. She said that chanting Katappa on loop is as addictive as eating chips.

She went on to congratulate Sathyaraj, the Tamil veteran actor who played Katappa in both the parts, for not only his nuanced performance but also the record-breaking box office collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

However, she assumed Sibi Sathyaraj, Sathyaraj's son, and replied to his tweet by lauding his performance.

Saw Baahubali & I've been calling my daughter Kattappa much to her dad's annoyance-Perhaps he would prefer her being called Rowdy instead:) — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 14, 2017

All right perhaps I am a bit obsessed- but try it- say Kattappa 3 times and you won't be able to stop- it's like eating wafers - addictive! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 14, 2017

However, Sibi gratefully thanked Twinkle for the compliment.

He also clarified that she was referring to her father and that his father is a huge fan of Twinkle's late father and Hindi film superstar Rajesh Khanna.

Mam I'm Kattappa's son!Dad is really happy to see your tweet!He's a big fan of Rajesh Khanna Ji!Our regards to your family😊 https://t.co/yFBaSpqjul — Sibi (Sathya)raj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 14, 2017

Her husband Akshay will play the protagonist in S Shankar's science fiction entertainer 2.0 and will be seen locking horns with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. 2.0 was being projected as a formidable rival to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion but now the release of the former has been pushed from Diwali 2017 to Republic Day 2018 as the makers need more time for employing quality VFX.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia. It is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Deviprasad Srineni's Arka Mediaworks.