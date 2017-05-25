Twinkle Khanna, producer of Padman, launches campaign for conversations on menstruation

Mumbai: Entrepreneur, producer and author Twinkle Khanna, who is producing a film titled Padman, is campaigning to urge people to talk about menstruation.

"No shame in menstruation. Join Water Aid India and Dasra to get talking menstruation," Twinkle tweeted on Thursday.

The page for the Water Aid India cause read: "There is no shame in menstruation. Join us on Menstrual Hygiene Day in ending stigma around periods.

"The importance of menstrual hygiene management (MHM) is mostly neglected. Menstrual hygiene is a taboo subject; a topic that many women are uncomfortable discussing in public.

Girls and women continue to face significant challenges in managing menstruation — in a safe and hygienic manner because of low levels of awareness about menstruation and menstrual hygiene, lack of access to safe products, and lack of access to water, sanitation and hygiene services.

Underlying this are widely held beliefs that consider menstruation to be polluting and menstruating girls and women as impure."

WaterAid has been working in India since 1986. It focuses on water, sanitation and hygiene and seeks to improve access to safe water, sanitation and promote improved hygiene for all. Dasra is a strategic philanthropy foundation that nurtures partnerships to create social change.

Twinkle's Padman, a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a man who created a revolution in the field of affordable menstrual hygiene. The film is being helmed by R Balki and features Twinkle's husband Akshay Kumar (who recently won a National Film Award for his 2016 release Rustom) with actresses Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.