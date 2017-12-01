Twinkle Khanna on Padmavati, raising kids with Akshay, why Padman's story needed to be told

During an event held in Mumbai recently — actor, producer and author Twinkle Khanna gave an interview to Mumbai Mirror in which she got candid about her failure as an actor, the ongoing Padmavati controversy, raising children with Akshay Kumar and why it's necessary to make movies like Padman.

Having starred in blockbusters like Baadshah and Jab Pyaar Kissi Se Hota Hai, Twinkle is unabashed as she admits that she "spectacularly failed" as an actor.

"Eight years later, I came to the conclusion that I had spectacularly failed as an actress. Though this was a bit disheartening, I wasn't shattered, partly because of the way my mother had raised me, and also because I realised that having failed at something didn't mean that I was a failure."

Twinkle has two bestselling books under her belt — Mrs FunnyBones (a compilation of humour columns) and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. The story line for Twinke's upcoming production Padman starring husband Akshay Kumar is based on the story that she talks about in her second book (The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad).

Silence on the Padmavati and S Durga controversy

Twinkle feels that "putting a hoard of people in one category" is unfair as everyone is different. Some people are diplomatic in her opinion, while the others are outspoken. Everyone can't be clubbed together, according to her. "Why should anybody try to be someone else? What will that prove to the world?", asks Twinkle.

On Tackling criticisms

"Trouble seems to have become my middle name", says the author. She goes on to add that her problem is that she "voices her opinions vociferously". Knowing that sometimes she's wrong and sometimes right — Twinkle feels that she always re-examines the scenario in case she's wrong, and tries to ask herself 'is there something more I need to be aware of?'

On being a celebrity couple and raising her children with Akshay Kumar

"My husband and I really try to protect our children in the fishbowl that we live in. We are rather particular about it," says Twinkle. However she feels that beyond that, the world has changed. Admitting that the kids of this generation live in the world of Instagram and Snapchat, Twinkle feels that her children are more than equipped to handle it.

On producing the Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman and why the story needed to be told

Admitting that Padman was not something that she had thought of or planned, Twinkle reveals that she wrote Arunachalam Muruganantham's story for her second book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Upon completion however, Twinkle felt that it was an important story "that should reach as many households as possible". Stating that we are a "world of viewers, not readers", Twinkle felt that the only way she could make Muruganantham's story reach people was by doing something — like making "a movie (Padman) out of it".

(With inputs from IANS)