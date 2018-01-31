TV show Suits renewed for an eighth season without actors Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle

USA Network has renewed legal drama Suits for an eighth season as the series prepares to say goodbye to Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle.

Both actors will depart the series at the end of its seventh season, the second half of which is set to premiere March 28, reported Deadline.

"Mike Ross has taught me a lot about commitment, hard work and the power of believing in yourself and I feel blessed that now we both get to walk out into the lives that we never dreamed we would actually be lucky enough to live. I’m excited to now step across the screen and become solely a fan of a show that I know has much more in store in the years to come. I wish everyone involved the best and am excited to see what kind of trouble they’ll get themselves in and out of from here on out," Adams said in a statement about his exit, thanking colleagues and fans.

While Adams is departing as a series regular, that does not necessarily mean that we we will never again see Mike Ross on the show.

Series creator Aaron Korsh is set to return for the eighth season with stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and new series regular Dule Hill.

