TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh mired in legal controversy; sister-in-law alleges domestic violence

Popular TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh, popular for her roles in Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Ka, Kayamath, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, and currently running Love Ka Hai Intezaar, has been seen in a bevy of daily-soap dramas. But recently, the actress and her family found themselves amid a "real" legal controversy.

According to a report by Pune Mirror, Sheikh's sister-in-law Zakerabanu Zakir Hussain Bagban has filed a case of domestic violence against the actress and her family — including Sheikh's brother Anas Abdul Rahim Sheikh, and mother Anisha Sheikh.

22-years-old Zakerabanu, who was reportedly training at a make-up institute, alleges her in-laws yelled, abused and beat her up on 27 May while she was on a call speaking to her father. After the entire incident, Zakerabanu left Mumbai and flew over to her parents in Ahmedabad. She was also reportedly admitted to a local hospital in Sarkhej Roza, following which she filed a FIR on 29 May at the local Sarkhej Police Station.

Soon after this, Sheikh's family also filed a case countering the FIR claiming that Zakerabanu had issues at her own home (especially her father) who was very "orthodox" in contrast to the Sheikhs who were very "liberal". That made it difficult for Zakerabanu to adjust in Mumbai. The case also stated that Sheikh was busy shooting for her TV show while all these events occurred.

On 30 August, the Ahmedabad High Court waived the service of the notice. Speaking to Mirror, Sheikh's lawyer, Sunny Punamiya, said, "The Hon’ble Court has passed an order in favour of my client by stating that the investigating agency should not take any coercive steps against her. In other words, the Hon’ble Court accepted our submission that the FIR is baseless, bad in the jurisdiction and merely filed to harass my client."