TV actress Aashka Goradia gets married to longtime boyfriend Brent Goble; see pictures

TV actress Aashka Goradia, of Kkusum fame, got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Brent Goble in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The couple first tied the knot as per Christian rituals on Friday and then followed the traditional Indian marriage rituals on Sunday in presence of family and friends, reported Hindustan times.

A report by Indian Express also claimed that the families of the couple arranged a mehendi and sangeet ceremony for the duo, which took place in Ahmedabad itself, being Aashka's hometown. The couple's first public appearance was in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye where they received much support from their fans.

The actress remained quite active on her social media accounts, posting photos from all the events. She also wrote a thank you post on Instagram, which read, “Love is not something you do! Love is the way you are, Love is the way I am: Sadhguru. And today our love has led to this beautiful union as we are now officially husband and wife! Thank you @knottingbells for the lovely picture and @mapxencarsofficial for helping me with this gown, which belongs to my mother in law! @orrajewellery this special day and this bridal look would have been incomplete without your beautiful jewelery #MrAndMrs #breshka #breshweds #brentauraashukishaadi #IndiaMeetsAmerica”

On choosing Ahmedabad as her wedding destination, Aashka had earlier elaborated in an India.com report, saying, “Brent wanted a wedding replete with all the rituals, which seemed possible only in my hometown. Another reason is that I have so many memories associated with the city. I have spent 16 years of my life in Ahmedabad and Gujarat is extremely rich, culturally. I am sure my in-laws will enjoy the traditional garba, Gujarati delicacies and the hospitality in my hometown.”

Aashka's friends from the industry, Karanvir Bohra with wife Teejay Sidhu and daughters Vienna and Bella, Mouni Roy, Sana Khan and Adaa Khan were spotted at the wedding as well.