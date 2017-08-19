TV actors Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania killed in car crash on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Two television actors and an aide were killed when the car they were travelling in, crashed on Saturday (19 August) near Palghar.

The victims have been identified as Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania, who co-starred in the TV serial Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. Kang's assistant, who was in the car, was also killed. The trio was reportedly headed back to Mumbai after their shoot wrapped up in Umergaon, when the incident occurred.

The Indian Express reported that the actors' car crashed into a trailer on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and that death occurred instantaneously for all three. Gagan was said to be driving the car at the time.

Maharashtra: 3 people dead after a container hit a car on Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway near Palghar's Manor town. pic.twitter.com/JkXuNMzQCw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017

News reports said that the actors had been shooting long hours and had started the journey back to Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday morning. A Times of India report stated that the police had registered a case of accidental death, and that the trailer was parked correctly on the road.

Gagan and Arjit's co-actor Nikita Sharma was quoted by Indian Express as saying: “We are yet to come to terms with the fact that they are no more. Just a few hours back we shot together and suddenly the news came this morning soon after they left. Gagan’s mother had been really unwell and I hope God gives them strength to overcome the loss. We are too numb to even react at the moment.”