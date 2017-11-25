TV actor Piyush Sahdev of Beyhadh fame arrested on rape charges

Popular TV actor Piyush Sahdev, who rose to fame with shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and much-recent Beyhadh, has been arrested on charges of rape of a 23-year old fashion designer, reports The Times of India.

The actor was allegedly in a live-in relationship with the fashion designer for two months. He had earned her trust and even promised to help establish her professional career, before committing the offence, adds the TOI report.

Sahdev has been kept in custody by the Versova police station and the judicial proceedings over the case are to begin in some days. Investigation officer Kiran Kamle told the Indian Express, "Yes, he is in custody and only after 27 November 27, we will be able to give the next verdict. An FIR was fired on 20 November, and we arrested him on 22 November."

Sahdev was also recently in the news for his separation with wife Akangsha Rawat. There was also news of the actor being romantically involved with someone from the cast and crew of Beyhadh, which was cited as a possible reason for his marital discord, reports IndiaTV.