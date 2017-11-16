Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra to share screen space after three years in upcoming Sony TV show

Last time when Tusshar Kapoor and Jeetendra were seen together on TV was 2014, on Comedy Nights With Kapil. And after a long break of almost three years, the father-son duo again shared the space together on the small screen on The Drama Company which airs on Sony Television.

DNA reports that Jeetendra and Tusshar were spotted shooting for the show on Wednesday. Though they both were in the same show, they entered the sets separately.

Tusshar reportedly was very excited to be on the show and said his father had a great time because he was in a great mood. He also said that his son Laksshya is the reason for Jeetendra being in a jolly mood.

“I had gone earlier on the show to promote Golmaal Again but this time, it was personal. Dad was in a good mood. Last time on Kapil’s show he was very quiet. This time, he was on a different high because of Laksshya (Tusshar’s son). He has a good sense of humour,” Tusshar told DNA.

After Tusshar had announced Laksshya's arrival, the veteran actor, now a grandfather, was seen posing in multiple pictures with their bundle of joy. The family looked brimming with happiness after Laksshya became a part.

On being asked about the reason to enter the show separately, Tusshar told DNA, “That’s because I take a longer time to get ready, dad is good-looking, he just has to comb his hair and he is ready. So, I asked him to come later."