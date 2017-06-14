Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me to release on 16 June; film explores rapper's mysterious death

Over the last two decades, Tupac Shakur's death has become somewhat of an urban mystery. A biopic on the rappers life, All Eyez on Me, seeks to talk about this, as well as the sexual assault cases that dragged him to court and his experiences in the studio.

The film chronicles his rise in the rap scene, his beliefs, confrontations with the law, and Demetrius Shipp Jr plays the lead role in the film. The producer of the film, LT Hutton, described the process of film so: "It was like solving a Rubik’s Cube."

The trailer opens with the line, "You must stand for something, you must live for something, and you must be willing to die for something," said by Jamie Hector, who plays Tupac's father in the film. Also starring in the film are Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper and Danai Gurira.

Directed by Benny Boom, this film is produced by Morgan Creek Productions. All Eyez on Me is slated to release on 16 June, which is Tupac Shakur's 46th birth anniversary. He was killed in 1996 in Las Vegas during a drive-by shooting. He was 25 at the time.

The title of the film is a reference to the rapper's fourth album, which released a few months before he died. This year, Tupac Shakur was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Watch the trailer of All Eyez on Me here:

