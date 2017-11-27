Tumhari Sulu earns Rs 26 cr at box office; Disney Pixar's Coco performs well overseas

The weekend saw considerable growth for the barrage of movies that have been released over the past few weeks. From Tumhari Sulu, to Mental Madhilo, Coco and Murder On The Orient Express — all these films held their fort and steadily climbed upwards in terms of their box-office collections.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarash, Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul's Tumhari Sulu collected Rs 1.25 crore on Friday, Rs 2.35 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.81 crore on Sunday, taking the total weekend box office collection for the second weekend since its released to Rs 6.41 crore. In totality, Tumhari Sulu has garnered Rs 26.19 crore domestically.

#TumhariSulu remained STEADY... Witnessed growth on Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.35 cr, Sun 2.81 cr. Weekend 2: ₹ 6.41 cr. Total: ₹ 26.19 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2017

Disney Pixar's Coco also seems to be performing really well overseas and domestically, with a worldwide collection of $153.4 million and a domestic collection of $70.9 million in America, according to a Deadline report. $49 million out of the domestic box-office collection was garnered during Thanksgiving weekend. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Fox's Murder On The Orient Express made $200 million globally with $125 million being the international box-office collection and $75 million being the domestic North America collection.

Latest WW BO Nos: (Till Nov 26th)#ThorRagnarok - ~ $800 M WW ($500+ M Intl - ~$300 M NA)#JusticeLeague - ~ $500 M WW ($300 M Intl - ~$200 M NA)#MurderOnTheOrientExpress - ~$200 M ($125 M Intl - $75 M NA) — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 27, 2017

The film raked in $13 million over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to an Entertainment Weekly report.

Romantic Telugu film Mental Madhilo also fared well overseas, considering it's a small budget film. Vivek Athreya's directorial venture raked in $130k in its opening weekend in the United States, according to a Times of India report.