Tumhari Sulu box office collection: Vidya Balan-starrer earns Rs 2.87 crore on Day 1

This week, there has been quite an eclectic mix of films arriving at theatres across the country. While there is a full-throttle action superhero flick like Justice League coming from Hollywood, there also is something as diametrically opposite as Tumhari Sulu, which is turn is very different from the Bollywood crime-thriller Aksar 2.

The day 1 collections of these films have been on a rather milder side. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, adman-turned-filmmaker Suresh Triveni's slice-of-life flick Tumhari Sulu has minted around Rs 2.87 crore on its first day. Adarsh posted:

#TumhariSulu picked up after a slow start in the morning shows... Fri ₹ 2.87 cr. India biz... Expected to register robust growth over the weekend. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2017

Tumhari Sulu, revolves around Sulochana aka 'Sulu' (played by Vidya Balan) who is a homemaker with inimitable self confidence and a desire to do more than what her life has offered so far. In a sudden turn of events, she strikes gold when she goes for an audition to become a radio jockey (late-night RJ). Her life takes wings as she juggles with her dichotomous existence — as that of a regular mother, wife by day and a successful RJ by night. Balan is supported by actors like Manav Kaul (who plays the role of her husband), Neha Dhupia (head of the radio station), RJ Malishka (a famous RJ and colleague to Balan).

Zarine Khan-starrer Aksar 2 had a slow opening day. Also starring Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla as the leading men and veteran actress Lilette Dubey in a pivotal role, Aksar 2 is the latest installment from the Aksar franchise. The first Aksar starred Emraan Hashmi, Dino Morea and Udita Goswami released way back in 2006. According to the latest tweet by Taran Adarsh, Aksar 2 has managed to rake in Rs 1.44 crore on its first day.

Deadline, in its reports, suggests that DC's latest offering Justice League is performing much lower than was expected of it. The film has minted $38.4 million as per the Friday midday collections.