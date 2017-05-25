Tubelight trailer: Salman plays an endearing simpleton; spot tiny glimpse of SRK

Kabir Khan and Salman Khan released the highly-anticipated teaser for their upcoming period drama Tubelight on 4 May 2017. And now the theatrical trailer has been released.

Say what you want about Salman Khan, but he has learned how to emote on screen over the last few films of his.

If Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a refreshing change from Salman's usual films (the Ready, Bodyguard variety), Tubelight takes it a step further.

In the trailer for Tubelight, Salman is seen to be a simpleton (yet again after Bajrangi..) and is a happy-go-lucky guy, who is close to his brother Bharat (Sohail Khan). He is mischevious and gets into all sorts of trouble, but you see niceness dripping from his sleeve (this film will be lapped up by children, who are anyway one of Salman's biggest fans).

His world sort of falls apart when Sohail, as part of the Army, has to go away, and doesn't return.

So Laxman (Salman), called Tubelight lovingly by the kids in his neighborhood, vows to find his brother under any cost. What we see over the next couple of seconds is his journey, good, bad and ugly.

While Sohail seems to have a legitimate character (the story revolves around his absense), we only get glimpses of chinese actress Zhu Zhu. However, there is a silhouette of Shah Rukh Khan and a small scene with Om Puri, both of which warm your heart.

What is refreshingly different about Tubelight is that its backdrop takes a detour from the popular India vs Pakistan narrative and ventures into the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

Though Kabir has directed Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Phantom, that revolve around the India and Pakistan narrative, he believed Tubelight demanded a different setting. The trailer shows you that this film is all about Salman Khan.

Tubelight definitely piques your interest. And you have to give it to Salman. He surely knows how to get your attention. This seems to be a tearjerker of a film, with equal parts entertainment, and equal parts a lesson.

The only issue you will have with Tubelight trailer is that you are left wanting more.

Watch the trailer here: