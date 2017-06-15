Tubelight in GIFs, SRK and AbRam take style tips from Gauri: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

This week's guide is both filmy and sporty in equal parts. Amitabh Bachchan sends out a creative message in the run-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, while wrestler Geeta Phogat inspires singer Monica Dogra with her grit and grace. Sidharth Malhotra dances his way out of the beautiful valley, after wrapping up Aiyaary's Kashmir schedule.

Tubelight launches GIFs on GIPHY

Salman Khan's upcoming Eid release Tubelight recently launched its own channel on Giphy. Fans and GIF enthusiasts can now access Tubelight themed GIFs on the Giphy website. The team of Tubelight has taken the concept of visual communication to a whole new level with this move. With Salman already going all out with the promotions, it's only a matter of time before these GIFs become viral on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan's colourful synopsis of Champions Trophy

T 2454 - Cricket Championship '17, 4 semi finalists, 3 from once one country, ruled once by the 4th SF, .. who shall rule now ? pic.twitter.com/A8DCY7jtDz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 13, 2017

Senior Bachchan, at his creative best, posted a very vibrant sketch of the ICC Champions Trophy while giving everyone a lesson in history. The four countries that have made it to the semi finals are India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and England. Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, as the world knows, were one country before the partition happened.

The British also share history with the three countries as they ruled them for over 200 years before independence. In the upcoming matches, India will be playing against Bangladesh while Pakistan will face England to enter the finals.

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam seek fashion inspiration from Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam turned to Gauri Khan for some fashion advice and the actor posted the results on Twitter. Khan tweeted a picture of himself posing with his little one, dressed alike in jeans and a t-shirt. He also posted a picture of his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan in similar clothing and thanked her for her fashion tips.



Sidharth Malhotra does a Sunny Paji

Couldn't help but do #sunnydeol paahji step in betaab valley Kashmir,historic film location pic.twitter.com/n1kqwKjhWg — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 14, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra, who was shooting in Kashmir for his upcoming thriller Aiyaary, had the chance to shoot in the serene Betaab Valley. Malhotra, then broke into Deol's famous 'Yaara O Yaara' hook step. For the uninitiated, this Kashmir valley was given the name Betaab after Sunny Deol's 1983 debut film by the same name was majorly shot there. We wonder if this was the highlight of Malhotra's kashmir shoot sequence.

Shilpa Shetty and son's London diaries

Pure unadulterated funmust do with kids.. and for yourself!must doflip thru #bocketsfarm #happiness #purefun #happymemories #londondiaries A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jun 14, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Shilpa Shetty, who is currently vacationing in London took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of her trip. Shetty was seen having a day out at Bocketts Farm in England with son Viaan. The mother-daughter duo looked very happy as they went down the slide together. Shetty captioned it as 'pure unadulterated fun'.

Vishal Dadlani throws it back to 1996

Guess who? @PentagramIndia 's first trip abroad, in 1996. We played in the beautiful Seychelles, right before we put out our first album! Good times! A post shared by Vishal Dadlani (@vishaldadlani1) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani shared a 1996 throwback photo on Instagram. Dadlani took a trip down the memory lane with a photo of him with his Pentagram band-mates going to Seychelles for their first international gig. A young and very lean Dadlani is sitting on a plane with his band-mates next to him. He also added that they dropped their first album after coming back from the beautiful island.

Monica Dogra and Geeta Phogat recreate Dangal in Spain

Singer Monica Dogra shared a boomerang video from the sets of Khatron Ke Kdiladi season 8. Wrestler Geeta Phogat, who is a part of the show featured in the video. Dogra accompanied the video with a heartwarming caption about being lucky enough to have known Phogat. Dogra could not stop gushing about how inspired she feels every time she looks at the Olympian. The duo were seen recreating a scene from Aamir Khan's sports drama Dangal, which is based on Geeta's father Mahavir Singh Phogat's life.