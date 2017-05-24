Tubelight: Exclusive stills show Sohail Khan in Indian Army soldier avatar

Salman Khan's next film Tubelight, which is based on the 1962 Indo-China war, has cinema enthusiasts anxiously waiting for the trailer. After director Kabir Khan confirmed 25 May as the day of the trailer release on Twitter, Firstpost got its hands on some exclusive stills from the period drama.

In the exclusive stills, Sohail Khan, playing an Indian army soldier, can be seen putting on a brave front as he battles it out with the enemy in the rocky terrains of Leh and Ladakh, along with his entourage of soldiers.

Kabir Khan, who likes to keep his locations as authentic as possible, chose Leh and Ladakh to recreate the war scenes. The high altitude and the difficult terrains were proving to be impossible to shoot in, but the Tubelight team stopped at nothing and completed their sequence successfully.

The film seems to have a number of surprise elements. For one there's Sohail Khan is playing a crucial role in the film. Second, Shah Rukh Khan is going to make a guest appearance in the film. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu will be seen opposite Salman Khan.

Since Tubelight is has the Indo-China war as its backdrop, the film is expected to be packed with some adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

Hollywood action legend, Glenn Boswell is the action director of the film. Boswell has films like Titanic, The Matrix, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, The Hobbit series and X-Men Origins - The Wolverine to his credit, among many others.

It took the film a full three weeks to just prepare for the action-packed film, given the special equipment that had to be used for filming. Given the grand canvas of the conflict, special foreign crew was also flown down. A specialized crew was also flown down from abroad to shoot the grand conflict scenes with finesse.

The film has been given a 'U' certificate by the CBFC and the trailer will be released on 25 May.