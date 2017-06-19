Tubelight: Beyond Salman-Sohail, a look at other sibling duos who united on screen

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan starrer Tubelight is generating a lot of curiosity among the movie-goers. One of the many reasons of the film's growing popularity is the real-life sibling duo coming together after having starred together in the 2010 period drama Veer last. Although Salman and Sohail have worked together as an actor-producer duo, it is after a long gap that both of them are coming together to act in a film. With this, let's have a look at some of the sibling duos that came together even on the big screen.

Arbaaz and Salman Khan in Dabangg

Arbaaz Khan and Salman starred in this super-hit comedy action series. While Salman played the much loved, eccentric Chulbul Pandey, Arbaaz played his unproductive half-brother. Both their characters displayed different shades in the film and were supremely entertaining to watch. Arbaaz and Salman have also worked in Hello Brother, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya among others films.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in Yamla Pagla Deewana

The Deol brothers are often seen together on screen. However, their Yamla Pagla Deewana film with their father Dharmendra film remains the most memorable of all the films they have done together. The duo have starred in films like Apne, Heroes and Airport to name a few.

Shahid Kapoor and Sanah Kapoor in Shaandaar

Shahid Kapoor was seen sharing screen space for the first time with his sister Sanah Kapoor. In what some called the 'first wedding destination film of India', the brother sister duo were seen playing the event planner and bride respectively. Although, Shaandaar couldn't make a mark at the box-office, it was refreshing to see both of them come together.

Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan in Mela

Although Mela happened a long time ago, it was good to see this brother duo light up the screen with their energetic performances opposite Twinkle Khanna. Aamir made it big in the industry and continues to have a sprawling career while Faisal slipped out of the limelight after appearing in a few roles here and there.

Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty in Fareb

The Shetty sisters teamed up for this 2005 Deepak Tijori thriller for the first time. Although the film failed to impress the critics and the audiences, the song 'Baras Ja Ae Badal', which was picturised on the sisters, remains an iconic dance number even today.

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor in Haseena

This duo will come together on-screen for the first time to play Haseena Parkar and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The poster and teaser of the film looks enchanting, as the two unite to play India's most wanted underworld mafia and his equally intriguing sister in this biopic.