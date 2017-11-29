Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai: New song from Fukrey Returns is all about bromance

'Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai', the new song from Fukrey Returns has been released and is an ode to the bond between Pulkit Samrat's Hunny and Varun Sharma's Choocha. Featuring the two troublemakers, the song highlights the better moments of their friendship — from playing video games together to helping each other overcome break-ups.

Sung by Gandhharv Sachdeav, 'Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai' also has a rap verse from Raftaar. The lyrics work fine with the overall theme and are more like friendly banter that one would expect the two friends to exchange. The conversational tone of the song encapsulates the main theme of the film, which is two young lads landing in unfavourable situations repeatedly.

Composed by Sumeet Bellary, the song is the fourth track to have been released from the album.

Produced Excel Entertainment, the first part Fukrey, a coming-of-age comedy, was received fairly well by the audience, becoming a sleeper hit. The franchise enjoys a cult following owing to its hilarious yet nuanced characters. All the actors have reprised their roles in Fukrey Returns and the film is slated to be released on 8 December.