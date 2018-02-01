Trisha's character in Kuttrappayirchi will be modelled after India's 'first female detective', Rajani Pandit

With an exciting lineup of projects such as Mohini, 96, Garjanai, Paramapadham Vilayattu and Sathuranga Vettai 2 in her kitty, it looks like actress Trisha Krishnan has decided to fly solo. She seems to have shifted focus on films that solely rest on her shoulders, Kuttrappayirchi is one such project. To be directed by Verniq, a former associate of National Award-winning filmmaker Bala, the film will see Trisha play a private detective and her character will be modeled after Rajani Pandit, the first female detective of India.

The makers released the first look poster of the film on 1 February. Via a statement, the director said the film’s story will be set in 1980s and it’ll be based on true events. “The story will follow the events after a murder,” he said. The supporting cast includes Surbhi and Super Subbarayan among others. To be produced by G Vivekanandan, the film will have music by Radhan. According to the statement, the film will be produced on a lavish budget and the makers claim it’s the first time a leading heroine is playing a detective in Tamil cinema.

Having recently completed 15 years in the industry, Trisha said she owes her career to her fans and all those filmmakers who made great films with her. “I am so grateful and overwhelmed with the love pouring in. And a big thanks to my fans who have stood by me through it all. I would also like to thank my directors, who have written scripts for me and given me such wonderful films,” Trisha told the media. In her illustrious career, she has worked alongside all the top stars such as Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Vikram and Suriya, and has had her share of highs and lows. Nevertheless, she continues to hold her ground despite facing setbacks.

