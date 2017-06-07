Transformers: The Last Knight — New posters of robots, major characters revealed

So far, all the promotional material put out by the makers of Transformers: The Last Knight has been intriguing, with its preview introducing viewers to its brave little female protagonist, and the trailer revealing a different side of Optimus Prime. Now, they have also released character posters and international posters.

There comes a moment when we are called upon to make a difference...#Transformers: The Last Knight is coming June 22. pic.twitter.com/xf6hnr0cbE — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountAU) June 5, 2017

Enemies or allies? #Transformers: The Last Knight is June 22. pic.twitter.com/gTfj5mqTBK — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountAU) June 5, 2017

In this film, humans and the Transformers wage war against each other, and the onus of saving the world falls on a struggling inventor, an English professor, and astronomer-historian and Bumblebee, a Transformer. The other noteworthy character is young Izzy, who has grown up around Transformers and also knows how to fix them.

For one world to live, the other must die... Which side will they choose? #Transformers The Last Knight is coming June 22. pic.twitter.com/FgSpYEX6SW — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountAU) June 5, 2017

But the most significant part of this film will be Optimus Prime, who turns on his own kind by attacking Bumblebee. Though his attack is preceded by an apology, it raises several questions. Has Prime chosen to change sides? Does he not approve of his fellow Autobot's alliance with humans?

Transformers: The Last Knight is directed by Michael Bay, who also directed the previous installments. This film, however, will be his last one in the franchise.

For centuries they defended our world, but on June 22 our alliance is over. #Transformerspic.twitter.com/EKhTM5VC1Y — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountAU) June 5, 2017

The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Isabela Moner, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, John Turturro, Laura Haddock and Anthony Hopkins. Produced by Paramount Pictures, Transformers: The Last Knight is slated to release on 23 June, 2017.