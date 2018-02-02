Touch Chesi Chudu director Vikram Sirikonda explains why Ravi Teja stands out in cop's role

Actor Ravi Teja, who ended 2017 on a high with the runaway success of Raja The Great, is gearing up for his first release of the year as his action entertainer, Touch Chesi Chudu, is all set to hit the screens on 2 February. Directed by debutant Vikram Sirikonda, an erstwhile associate of VV Vinayak, the film features Ravi in the role of a cop.

“Unlike his previous cop avatars, Ravi plays a techno cop in Touch Chesi Chudu. He’s someone who uses modern technology to solve crimes at unbelievable pace. We believe the crime-solving methods with the aid of technology may inspire our police department,” Vikram told Firstpost in an exclusive chat.

Elaborating more on the film, Vikram said, “It’s not an out-and-out action film. We cut the teaser as an action film to create some hype. The story happens in two different time periods. Ravi plays a family man in one time period and will be seen as a cop in the other. The story in a line is about the need for balance in life. Audiences will also get to see a strong emotional side to Ravi’s cop avatar. What happens when a duty-minded police officer struggles to find a balance between his professional and personal life? The price that he pays for not maintaining the balance forms the crux of the story.”

Raashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor play the leading ladies. Vikram assures both of them have strong contributions to make to the story. “The romance portion will be much talked out. Raashi will dominate Ravi in some places. I believe in writing strong characters for women as well and audiences will find that the heroines have a purpose in my film,” he said.

The film has story by Vakkantham Vamsi, the man behind many successful Telugu films such as the Kick franchise and Temper. Vamsi is currently directing Allu Arjun starrer Naa Peru Surya. Talking about how he landed the opportunity to direct a story penned by Vamsi, Vikram said, “Producer Nallamalupu Bujji and I go a long way and we’ve known each other since 2005. I assisted Vinayak in Lakshmi in Bujji’s production. He’s like family to me. He called and asked me if I’d like to direct this story. I liked the idea but I told them I’ll only work on the project if I’m allowed to make changes to suit my sensibilities. Vamsi is a good friend and he didn’t mind the changes. I had worked with Ravi Teja in Mirapakay and he was excited to work with me.”

This is not the first time Ravi has played a cop on screen. Nevertheless, Vikram is confident that audiences will not find any hangover of his previous appearances as a police officer. “Most cop roles in Telugu cinema have been about being loud and aggressive. Even though Ravi plays a very hyper cop, who doesn’t like to work by the books, his emotional side will make the character quite different from any recent portrayal of a cop. The title stands for the hero’s attitude but Ravi’s character is not loud. I took special care to ensure it’s not too aggressive,” said Vikram, who collaborated with Pritam’s Jam 8 for the film’s music.

“The film does not have music by Pritam. Jam 8 is an artists and repertoire based platform founded by Pritam. It’s a conglomerate of musicians whose work is supervised and mentored by Pritam. They have a library of tracks which can be bought and used for a film. We actually bought a song and used it in our film. We went for Jam 8 because we wanted the music to sound fresh,” he said, adding that the film could not release on Sankranti because of some pending post-production work. “We didn’t want to rush. We could’ve come if we really wanted to but we didn’t push the team. We didn’t mind pushing the release by a few weeks.”

The film also stars Freddy Daruwala, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore among others in key roles.

Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 16:04 PM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 16:04 PM