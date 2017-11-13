Total Dhamaal: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor to star in third film from Indra Kumar's comedy franchise

The dancing diva of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit is all set to star in a film with her most successful on-screen pair Anil Kapoor in Total Dhamaal, helmed by Indra Kumar.

While it was reported earlier that the two superstars from the '90s may star in the film, now the director himself has confirmed the news. Speaking to news18, Kumar said, "This film is essentially a comedy so don't expect any 'Dhak Dhak' but I promise Total Dhamaal. Anil and Madhuri have always been a great pair to work with and getting them together again is a dream."

In their film careers spanning more than two decades, both Dixit and Kapoor have worked together in close to 19 films — Beta, Ram Lakhan, Tezaab, Parinda, Kishen Kanhaiya and Pukar to name a few. They were last seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's 2001 social drama Lajja.

Total Dhamaal is the third installment to come out of Indra Kumar's successful comedy franchise Dhamaal. According to news18, this latest comedy offering will also star Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jafferi.

The 2007 film Dhamaal, starring Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaffrey and Aashish Chaudhary marked the beginning of the comedy franchise which was then followed with the 2011 sequel Double Dhamaal which also featured Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat along with the original male cast.