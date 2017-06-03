Top Gun: Maverick - Tom Cruise reveals title of sequel to 1986 film

Actor Tom Cruise has revealed that the sequel to the 1986 action film will be titled Top Gun: Maverick.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the 54-year- old actor disclosed that the followup is going to have "big and fast" machines. The actor also revealed that he didn't want the sequel to be called — Top Gun 2 — as he "didn't want a number".

Director Joseph Kosinski, who has directed Oblivion might be helming this project. The sequel will follow fighter pilots grappling with new drone technologies that are making their old style of flying obsolete. Cruise said the film will shoot within a year.

The original film, which starred Cruise as hot shot pilot Maverick, was directed by the late Tony Scott, and has become a classic of pop culture.

Though shooting and release dates have yet to be announced, Cruise said, "Aviators are back, the need for speed. It's going to be a competition film, like the first one... but a progression for Maverick.

(with inputs from agencies)