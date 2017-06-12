Tony Awards 2017: Dear Evan Hansen wins big, but Kevin Spacey steals the spotlight

Flamboyant costumes, glitter, chorus line tap dancing and some off-the-charts melodies — this is the essence of the Tony Awards in their purest form, and this year was no different. Broadway's biggest night took place on 11 June as the world experienced the 71st Annual Tony Awards.
The glittery event started with an energetic performance by television's favourite Kevin Spacey. Far removed from his cryptic House of Cards avatar, Spacey was seen donning a top hat and some gloves to deliver what can only be described as a memorable performance.
Spacey was also the host for the musical night, and brought forth the brand of brilliant originality that we have now come to expect from this talented actor.
In a season that was highly competitive with many works of theatrical genius being pitted against each other, there were a few that emerged as clear winners.
Here is a list of all the awards winners of the Tony Awards 2017
Best Musical
Dear Evan Hansen
Come From Away
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Groundhog Day
Dear Evan Hansen - Winner
Best Play
Indecent
A Doll’s House, Part 2
Oslo
Sweat
Oslo - Winner
Best Revival of a Musical
Falsettos
Hello, Dolly!
Miss Saigon
Hello, Dolly! - Winner
Best Revival of a Play
Jitney
The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Six Degrees of Separation
Jitney - Winner
Best Book of a Musical
Come From Away - Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Dear Evan Hansen - Steven Levenson
Groundhog Day - Danny Rubin
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 - Dave Malloy
Dear Evan Hansen - Steven Levenson - Winner
Best Original Score
Come From Away - Music and Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Dear Evan Hansen - Music and Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
Groundhog Day - Music and Lyrics: Tim Minchin
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 - Music and Lyrics: Dave Malloy
Dear Evan Hansen - Music and Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul - Winner
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Cate Blanchett - The Present
Jennifer Ehle - Oslo
Sally Field - The Glass Menagerie
Laura Linney - The Little Foxes
Laurie Metcalf - A Doll’s House, Part 2
Laurie Metcalf - A Doll’s House, Part 2 - Winner
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Denis Arndt - Heisenberg
Chris Cooper - A Doll’s House, Part 2
Corey Hawkins - Six Degrees of Separation
Kevin Kline - Present Laughter
Jefferson Mays - Oslo
Kevin Kline - Present Laughter - Winner
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Denée Benton - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Christine Ebersole - War Paint
Patti LuPone - War Paint
Bette Midler - Hello, Dolly!
Eva Noblezada - Miss Saigon
Bette Midler - Hello, Dolly! - Winner
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Christian Borle - Falsettos
Josh Groban - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Andy Karl - Groundhog Day
David Hyde Pierce - Hello, Dolly!
Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen
Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen - Winner
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Johanna Day - Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell - A Doll’s House, Part 2
Cynthia Nixon - The Little Foxes
Condola Rashad - A Doll’s House, Part 2
Michelle Wilson - Sweat
Cynthia Nixon - The Little Foxes - Winner
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Michael Aronov - Oslo
Danny DeVito - The Price
Nathan Lane - The Front Page
Richard Thomas - The Little Foxes
John Douglas Thompson - Jitney
Michael Aronov - Oslo - Winner
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Kate Baldwin - Hello, Dolly!
Stephanie J. Block - Falsettos
Jenn Colella - Come From Away
Rachel Bay Jones - Dear Evan Hansen
Mary Beth Peil - Anastasia
Rachel Bay Jones - Dear Evan Hansen - Winner
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Gavin Creel - Hello, Dolly!
Mike Faist - Dear Evan Hansen
Andrew Rannells - Falsettos
Lucas Steele - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Brandon Uranowitz - Falsettos
Gavin Creel - Hello, Dolly! - Winner
Best Scenic Design of a Play
David Gallo - Jitney
Nigel Hook - The Play That Goes Wrong
Douglas W. Schmidt - The Front Page
Michael Yeargan - Oslo
Nigel Hook - The Play That Goes Wrong - Winner
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Rob Howell - Groundhog Day
David Korins - War Paint
Mimi Lien - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Santo Loquasto - Hello, Dolly!
Mimi Lien - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 - Winner
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jane Greenwood - The Little Foxes
Susan Hilferty - Present Laughter
Toni-Leslie James - Jitney
David Zinn - A Doll’s House, Part 2
Jane Greenwood - The Little Foxes - Winner
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Linda Cho - Anastasia
Santo Loquasto - Hello, Dolly!
Paloma Young - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Catherine Zuber - War Paint
Santo Loquasto - Hello, Dolly! - Winner
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Christopher Akerlind - Indecent
Jane Cox - Jitney
Donald Holder - Oslo
Jennifer Tipton - A Doll’s House, Part 2
Christopher Akerlind - Indecent - Winner
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Howell Binkley - Come From Away
Natasha Katz - Hello, Dolly!
Bradley King - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Japhy Weideman - Dear Evan Hansen
Bradley King - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 - Winner
Best Direction of a Play
Sam Gold - A Doll’s House, Part 2
Ruben Santiago-Hudson - Jitney
Bartlett Sher - Oslo
Daniel Sullivan - The Little Foxes
Rebecca Taichman - Indecent
Rebecca Taichman - Indecent - Winner
Best Direction of a Musical
Christopher Ashley - Come From Away
Rachel Chavkin - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Michael Greif - Dear Evan Hansen
Matthew Warchus - Groundhog Day
Jerry Zaks - Hello, Dolly!
Christopher Ashley - Come From Away - Winner
Best Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler - Bandstand
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane - Groundhog Day
Kelly Devine - Come From Away
Denis Jones - Holiday Inn
Sam Pinkleton - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Andy Blankenbuehler - Bandstand - Winner
Best Orchestrations
Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen - Bandstand
Larry Hochman - Hello, Dolly!
Alex Lacamoire - Dear Evan Hansen
Dave Malloy - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Alex Lacamoire - Dear Evan Hansen - Winner
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater
James Earl Jones
Special Tony Award
Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin - Sound Designers for The Encounter
Regional Theater Tony Award
Dallas Theater Center - Dallas
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Baayork Lee
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater
Nina Lannan
Alan Wasser
Published Date: Jun 12, 2017 10:31 am | Updated Date: Jun 12, 2017 10:31 am