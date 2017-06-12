Tony Awards 2017: Dear Evan Hansen wins big, but Kevin Spacey steals the spotlight

Flamboyant costumes, glitter, chorus line tap dancing and some off-the-charts melodies — this is the essence of the Tony Awards in their purest form, and this year was no different. Broadway's biggest night took place on 11 June as the world experienced the 71st Annual Tony Awards.

The glittery event started with an energetic performance by television's favourite Kevin Spacey. Far removed from his cryptic House of Cards avatar, Spacey was seen donning a top hat and some gloves to deliver what can only be described as a memorable performance.

Spacey was also the host for the musical night, and brought forth the brand of brilliant originality that we have now come to expect from this talented actor.

In a season that was highly competitive with many works of theatrical genius being pitted against each other, there were a few that emerged as clear winners.

Here is a list of all the awards winners of the Tony Awards 2017

Best Musical

Dear Evan Hansen

Come From Away

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Groundhog Day

Dear Evan Hansen - Winner

Best Play

Indecent

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Oslo

Sweat

Oslo - Winner

Best Revival of a Musical

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Hello, Dolly! - Winner

Best Revival of a Play

Jitney

The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation

Jitney - Winner

Best Book of a Musical

Come From Away - Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Dear Evan Hansen - Steven Levenson

Groundhog Day - Danny Rubin

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 - Dave Malloy

Dear Evan Hansen - Steven Levenson - Winner

Best Original Score

Come From Away - Music and Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Dear Evan Hansen - Music and Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Groundhog Day - Music and Lyrics: Tim Minchin

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 - Music and Lyrics: Dave Malloy

Dear Evan Hansen - Music and Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul - Winner

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Cate Blanchett - The Present

Jennifer Ehle - Oslo

Sally Field - The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney - The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf - A Doll’s House, Part 2

Laurie Metcalf - A Doll’s House, Part 2 - Winner

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Denis Arndt - Heisenberg

Chris Cooper - A Doll’s House, Part 2

Corey Hawkins - Six Degrees of Separation

Kevin Kline - Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays - Oslo

Kevin Kline - Present Laughter - Winner

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Denée Benton - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole - War Paint

Patti LuPone - War Paint

Bette Midler - Hello, Dolly!

Eva Noblezada - Miss Saigon

Bette Midler - Hello, Dolly! - Winner

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle - Falsettos

Josh Groban - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Andy Karl - Groundhog Day

David Hyde Pierce - Hello, Dolly!

Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen

Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen - Winner

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Johanna Day - Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell - A Doll’s House, Part 2

Cynthia Nixon - The Little Foxes

Condola Rashad - A Doll’s House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson - Sweat

Cynthia Nixon - The Little Foxes - Winner

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Michael Aronov - Oslo

Danny DeVito - The Price

Nathan Lane - The Front Page

Richard Thomas - The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson - Jitney

Michael Aronov - Oslo - Winner

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Kate Baldwin - Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block - Falsettos

Jenn Colella - Come From Away

Rachel Bay Jones - Dear Evan Hansen

Mary Beth Peil - Anastasia

Rachel Bay Jones - Dear Evan Hansen - Winner

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Gavin Creel - Hello, Dolly!

Mike Faist - Dear Evan Hansen

Andrew Rannells - Falsettos

Lucas Steele - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz - Falsettos

Gavin Creel - Hello, Dolly! - Winner

Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Gallo - Jitney

Nigel Hook - The Play That Goes Wrong

Douglas W. Schmidt - The Front Page

Michael Yeargan - Oslo

Nigel Hook - The Play That Goes Wrong - Winner

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rob Howell - Groundhog Day

David Korins - War Paint

Mimi Lien - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto - Hello, Dolly!

Mimi Lien - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 - Winner

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood - The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty - Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James - Jitney

David Zinn - A Doll’s House, Part 2

Jane Greenwood - The Little Foxes - Winner

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho - Anastasia

Santo Loquasto - Hello, Dolly!

Paloma Young - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber - War Paint

Santo Loquasto - Hello, Dolly! - Winner

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind - Indecent

Jane Cox - Jitney

Donald Holder - Oslo

Jennifer Tipton - A Doll’s House, Part 2

Christopher Akerlind - Indecent - Winner

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley - Come From Away

Natasha Katz - Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Japhy Weideman - Dear Evan Hansen

Bradley King - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 - Winner

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold - A Doll’s House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson - Jitney

Bartlett Sher - Oslo

Daniel Sullivan - The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman - Indecent

Rebecca Taichman - Indecent - Winner

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley - Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif - Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus - Groundhog Day

Jerry Zaks - Hello, Dolly!

Christopher Ashley - Come From Away - Winner

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler - Bandstand

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane - Groundhog Day

Kelly Devine - Come From Away

Denis Jones - Holiday Inn

Sam Pinkleton - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Andy Blankenbuehler - Bandstand - Winner

Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen - Bandstand

Larry Hochman - Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire - Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Alex Lacamoire - Dear Evan Hansen - Winner

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater

James Earl Jones

Special Tony Award

Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin - Sound Designers for The Encounter

Regional Theater Tony Award

Dallas Theater Center - Dallas

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Baayork Lee

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater

Nina Lannan

Alan Wasser