Tomb Raider: Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft leaps back into action in new adrenaline pumping trailer

Warner Bros Pictures have released the second official trailer for the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot, starring Alicia Vikander as the globetrotting archaeologist Lara Croft.

The new Tomb Raider trailer finds Croft as an ordinary 21- year-old living in London. Haunted by the apparent death of her archaeologist father (Dominic West), she soon sets out on a high-stakes mission to his last-known destination — a mysterious island and home to a fabled tomb — to find him. But when she gets there, she must push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown on a perilous adventure. Croft discovers a video left behind by her father, where he explains, "Lara, there was more to my life than boardrooms and business deals" before warning her about an organization known as Trinity that is looking to start a global genocide, and how he expects her to stop it. "You must stop them, Lara. Promise me." After she encounters the villainous rival archaeologist Mathias Vogel, played by Walton Goggins, it's pretty much vintage Lara Croft: from death-defying leaps onto cliff ledges to the bow and arrow fisticuffs set to an adrenaline pumping remix of the Destiny's Child classic, 'Survivor'.

The reboot comes almost 17 years after Angelina Jolie first brought the video game adventurer to the silver screen. The new version of Croft is based on Square Enix’s most recent entries in the game’s franchise, Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Tomb Raider will hit theatres on 16 March, 2018.

Directed by Roar Uthaug, the film also stars Daniel Wu, Nick Frost and Kristin Scott Thomas in supporting roles.

Watch the trailers below:

Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 11:59 AM | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018 12:13 PM