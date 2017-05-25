Tom Holland to play the lead Nathan Drake for the film version of Uncharted videogame

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland has landed his another big-ticket role in Uncharted.

The 20-year-old actor will be seen portraying the role of young Nathan Drake, in what will be redrafted as a prequel to the treasure-hunting action storyline in the Naughty Dog video game for PlayStation, reported Deadline.



The film will be directed by Shawn Levy of the Stranger Things fame. The plot will be inspired by a sequence in the third iteration of the video game that focused on the young thief Drake, and his first encounter with the professional rogue, Sullivan. Sony Pictures will now set a new scribe to draft the storyline that captures the protagonist Nathan as he grows into a treasure hunter, who made the game a top seller.

Holland first trotted out his Peter Parker character to great acclaim in Captain America: Civil War, the stage setter to the two sequels to The Avengers being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The Jon Watts-directed Spider-Man: Homecoming starring Tom Holland hits the cinemas on 7 July, which is the first iteration of the webslinger that has directly involved Marvel Studios.