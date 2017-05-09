Tom Holland lip-syncing and dancing to Rihanna's 'Umbrella' is phenomenal: Watch

Spider-Man star Tom Holland just broke the internet with the most incredible routine to Rihanna's 'Umbrella' on MTV show Lip Sync Battle.

Holland appeared on the show with his Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Zendaya, who plays his love interest in the film. The pair competed with choreographed renditions of famous songs. While Zendaya did a great rendition of '24 Magic' by Bruno Mars all down to mimicking his trademark shades, silk shirt, shorts and a baseball cap, it was Tom Holland who blew us away.

Holland gave one of the best performances the show has ever seen.

Opening to Gene Kelly's 'Singin' In The Rain' in a trench coat and fedora, Holland then suddenly went off-stage for a costume change and reappeared in a skin-tight leotard resembling the costume Rihanna wore in the 'Umbrella' video, complete with frilled shorts and a wig. Here is the video:

I love @Zendaya but Tom Holland won without a shadow of a doubt. pic.twitter.com/VJjPARjFFE — Devon Quiros (@raw_tranquility) May 9, 2017

Suffice it to say, social media went nuts. Here are some of the best reactions:

I CAN'T STOP WATCHING TOM HOLLAND'S LIP SYNC BATTLE! WHERE DID THAT EVEN COME FROM?! 🕷☔️ #umbrellapic.twitter.com/Pf8hoFSPqS — Hannah Dowle (@HannahDowle) May 9, 2017

tom holland, the true definition of 'a man who can do both' pic.twitter.com/gJk6nppwP2 — tony (@spideyyparkerr) May 8, 2017

didn't know i'd end lunch feeling like tom holland is one of hollywood's great hopes but every day brings a new surprise — #rachelsyme (@rachsyme) May 8, 2017

Tom Holland will next be seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming with Zendaya on 5 July.