Tom Hanks says he'd love to star in a James Bond movie, but hasn't been approached for a role

London: Hollywood legend Tom Hanks said he would love to star in a James Bond movie, but he has never been approached for a role.

Hanks told Time Out London magazine that he would love to join the 007 family and would be up for playing a villain.

"That would be a treat. No one has asked me to be in any of those. I might have to hold out to play the guy who says 'Before I kill you, Mr Bond, perhaps you would like a tour of my installation?'" Hanks said.

Hanks can currently be seen alongside Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep in Steven Spielberg's latest movie The Post and the journalism drama marks his fifth collaboration with the iconic filmmaker, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

However, Hanks said he thought he signed on to star in a film about "defending the First Amendment" not about gender politics or harassment.

"It's (The Post) a suspense thriller where there's an awful lot at stake, and it's a piece of history that still comments on the present day.

"I thought I'd signed on to make a movie about defending the First Amendment, but it turned out we also walked into gender politics, harassment, and a chief executive (the president) who is hell-bent on obfuscating facts."

Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 10:51 AM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 10:51 AM