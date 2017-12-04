Tom Hanks on Hollywood sexual harassment row: 'It's never too late to change things'

Tom Hanks has weighed in on the recent sexual abuse revelations that have been unraveling in the film industry. The acclaimed actor explained that the series of allegations against some high-profile men in Hollywood is not surprising at all, in a recent interview to Hollywood Reporter.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 61-year-old actor claimed the scandals don’t shock him because he thinks “predators are absolutely everywhere” within this entertainment industry.

The Bridge of Spies star stated, “There are a lot of reasons people do this for a living. Making a movie is a life experience that can create an awful lot of joy. You can meet the person you fall in love with, you can laugh your heads off. That’s the good stuff.”

But despite all the positives, Hanks said that there has always been a dark side to Hollywood that you simply cannot ignore. He added that there are people who get into the business just for power and when they finally reach that point, they make things difficult for people who are below them.

But the Academy Award-winning actor also admitted he is optimistic about the positive changes being made in Hollywood now, as he believes these changes can make the industry a safer place.

Hanks’ comments came amid multiple sexual harassment allegations which have continued to intensify over the past few weeks. After allegations of sexual abuse against 65-year-old Harvey Weinstein surfaced, other stars including Brett Ratner, Louis CK, and Jeremy Piven are also facing accusations of abusing their position of power.

Most recently, Matt Lauer was scrapped from his position as host of The Today Show after there was a “detailed complaint by a colleague”, who accused him of behaving inappropriately.