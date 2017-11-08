You are here:

Tom Alter film The Black Cat set to release online on Children's Day

PTI

Nov,08 2017 20:29 08 IST

Mumbai: Fantasy short-film The Black Cat, featuring one of the last performances by veteran actor Tom Alter, will release online on Children's Day (14 November).

The Bhargav Saikia-directed movie is an official adaptation of Ruskin Bond's short story of the same name.

A still from The Black Cat with Tom Alter as Mr. Bond. Twitter/@bhargavsaikia

Alter, who passed away on 29 September from stage-four skin cancer at the age of 67, will be seen essaying the role of his real-life friend, Bond in the film.

Shot in Mussoorie and Nainital, the movie also features Shernaz Patel as Miss Bellows, a traditional English witch.

The visual effects (VFX) for the film have been done by Phantom-FX, whose previous credits include Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Produced by Lorien Motion Pictures, The Black Cat will be released on their official YouTube channel.

Poster of the film. Twitter/@bhargavsaikia

The film had its world premiere at the recently-concluded FilmQuest Festival in Utah, where it was nominated for the Best Fantasy Film and in the Best Production Design categories.

It will also be screened at the 20th International Children's Film Festival India 2017 on 11 November in Hyderabad.

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Film #movies #Ruskin Bond #The Black Cat #Tom Alter #VFX

